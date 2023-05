May 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 01:28 am IST

Poona, May 23: In reply to the Deccan Sabha’s resolution asking Government to press for the abolition of the proposed one pound residential tax on Indian residents in Fiji, the Government of India have informed it that the tax has already formed the subject of a representation by the Government of India. The Sabha is also assured that every endeavour is being made to arrange for the publication of the report of Fiji deputation, at the earliest possible date.

ADVERTISEMENT