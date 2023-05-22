(From the Archives, May 22, 1973) China wants U.S. aid in oil exploration

May 22, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST

Washington, May 21: China is reported to be showing interest in enlisting the assistance of American oil companies in the exploration and mining of the vast petroleum deposits which are reputed to be present along its coastal shelf stretching from Korea to Vietnam. Several large U.S. oil companies have recently visited China, at Peking’s invitation, to discuss what could turn out to be a giant barter deal involving American know-how from China. These discussions are obviously at a very tentative stage because China is yet to make the major political decision as to whether or not it should allow foreign collaborators into the country. Recently, it is reported to have turned down a Japanese bid to enter such joint ventures to mine offshore oil. Though much of China’a industry is based on coal, it has been self-sufficient in oil since it began expanding production at the Teaching fields in north-east China. Its main motive for the foreseeable time in extracting oil from its hitherto untrapped offshore fields would be to get it abroad. China uses its own know-how and technology to work on onshore fields but it would restrict foreign know-how to exploit the offshore fields. Oil-hungry Japan, which is already slated to buy three million tonnes of oil a year from China, would seem to be the natural collaborator for any offshore ventures by China. But American experts think that if China does revise its oil policy, it would prefer to do business with the U.S. rather than Japan.