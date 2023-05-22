(From the Archives, May 22, 1923) In Portuguese Africa

May 22, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

The town is excited concerning the attempt on behalf of Banco De Beira to ship sixty thousand sterlings, worth of silver to Delagoa Bay, a number of the townspeople asserting this was detrimental to the country’s interests. The authorities summoned armed reinforcement and the atmosphere is tense. Silver is consigned to Lourenco Marques allegedly en route to Portugal. The townspeople affirm its ultimate destination is India. In London, the situation is quieter. Considerable armed force has been assembled on the wharf. The steamer aboard which silver is to be shipped is awaiting another attempt to take on the load which is being made later.