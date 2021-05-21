From the Archives (May 21, 1921): UP administration(From an editorial)

21 May 2021 00:15 IST

Great indeed are the efforts made in the Administration Report of the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh for the year 1919-20 to proclaim the fancied failure of the Non-Co-operation movement and to revile the activities of the “extremist papers” that are described as carrying on a “campaign of hate.” It is also stated that the policy of “forbearance” followed by the Government has weakened the influence of the “extremist leaders” and strengthened the position of the Government. If the Non-Co-operation movement has met with “little success” and if the position of the Government is really strengthened by the noble policy followed, one fails to see the need for the series of proclamations, prohibitions and arrests launched all over the country. It is obvious that the nightmare of Non-Co-operation presses so heavily upon the bureaucratic bosom that it has been considered expedient to seek relief at least at the pronouncement of its failure and try to put down, if possible, the mighty movement by a series of repressive measures. This only shows how ignorant some people are as to the actual state of affairs and the penetrating power of the peaceful propaganda. The report after briefly describing the general economic conditions of the year refers to the work done with regard to the improvement of agriculture, industry and education.

