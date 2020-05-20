From the Archives (May 20, 1970): No mood to emulate the U.K. example

The well-calculated risk the British Prime Minister, Mr. Harold Wilson, has taken in gambling for the jackpot through a snap general election has uplifted the spirits of the starry-eyed optimists in Mrs. Gandhi's camp who believe that she, too, could cash on her good luck while the going is good, before her image gets worn out through prolonged over-exposure. Basing his calculations on the latest run of public opinion polls in Britain, which in the western context were not very different from the astrological forecasts in the east, Mr. Wilson felt encouraged to take the plunge while the tide of his popularity was running high against the background of the sagging Tory morale. Though there has been no comparable new surge of public enthusiasm in favour of Mrs. Gandhi in India, the political strategists around her see dangers ahead if she continued to rely too much on the advice of her older colleagues who were temperamentally inclined to play safe to the point of total inaction. And drawing heavily on the Wilson parallel, the stalwarts of a midterm election — at a politically opportune moment preferably before the turn of the year — were cautioning against her holding on till 1972.