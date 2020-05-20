From the Archives (May 20, 1920): Public libraries(From second editorial)

The Hon’ble Mr. K. Venkattappayya’s resolution in the local Legislative Council on the 6th February last suggesting the provision of a sum of Rs.20,000 in the Budget for 1920-21 for the purpose of encouraging public libraries was accepted by the Government. In the Press Communiqué dated Ootacamund, May 4, 1920, the Government considered that the best method of utilising this provision is to aid local bodies to establish or maintain public libraries under their direct or indirect control. It is also stated that the local bodies proposing to establish public libraries under their control should frame definite schemes and submit them to Government with a statement of the charges involved and the amount they are prepared to meet from their own funds. The library movement is making good progress in this province and the Library Conference held recently in Madras disclosed the public enthusiasm for the movement, accepted its great educative value and welcomed the idea of establishing public libraries in all parts of the presidency.