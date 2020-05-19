From the Archives (May 19, 1970): Keep pace with the times, says PM

19 May 2020 00:15 IST

The Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi has initiated discussions — on a strictly personal basis — with the leading princes who are being called to Delhi one by one to meet her on the abolition of their purses and privileges. She has already met more than 20 top ranking princes and the Maharaja of Mysore will be seeing her to-morrow [May 19]. The Nizam also is expected to be summoned after she has done the necessary spade work for coming to grips with the question of compensation.

In her talks, Mrs. Gandhi has been taking the line that the princes should appreciate the compelling political circumstances that led to the decision to abolish their privy purses. She has also been trying to impress upon them that in their own interest they should fully co-operate with her in ensuring that there was a strong Government at the Centre which was capable of taking a generous attitude on the question of compensation in the face of political opposition.

Advertising

Advertising