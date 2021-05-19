It is a debatable question how the criminal codes have succeeded in preventing crime in the world. One thing is obvious that criminal law only punishes people after they have committed the offence and the matter of detecting the real culprit is one of no little difficulty. But, even in countries where the whole moral order has been upset by external or internal shocks the remedy, as a writer in the “Science Siftings” says to be sure, does not lie in placing whole communities under virtual martial law in response to hysterical public opinion and shooting down people on suspicion. This is merely bringing about what may well be called police anarchy. “If we arrest wholesale and punish on suspicion, we are going to inflict such punishments upon the innocent, for whom legal procedure has built up — and justly — protective barriers. Men, even those guilty of crime, must be properly tried and duly convicted; and the moment we lower these standards and permit police dragnets to enmesh the innocent with the guilty, then we are reverting to primitive methods which civilisation has long discarded.”
A hundred years ago May 19, 1921 Archives
From the Archives (May 19, 1921): Preventing crime
Related Topics
Related Articles
Close X
From the Archives of May 4, 1921 there being no archives available for May 3, 1921: Madras hotel keepers
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | May 19, 2021 12:15:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/archives/from-the-archives-may-19-1921-preventing-crime/article34587593.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story