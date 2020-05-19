From the Archives (May 19, 1920): The truth about non-co-operation.(From an editorial)

Our Anglo-Indian contemporaries, both in the Presidency and elsewhere, must be – and certainly are – aware that the principle underlying the proposal (or even the programme) of non-co-operation is neither anti-Government nor anti-British, nor anti-foreign. And yet they are making a tremendous dead-set against it, as if somebody has started it in order to set, not the Thames nor all the rivers of the world only, but the ocean itself on fire and deprive the British Government and Empire of the element on which their naval supremacy and pre-dominance in the world depends. Whether we take the political programme of the Nationalists in the South, or even the more pronounced programme of Mr. Gandhi with its four successive steps, we do not see that there is any the least reason for supposing that there can be anything like “disorder” or trouble of any kind for anybody within any measurable limits of time, or even such a rational development of the course of events, as will occur to men’s minds, so long as they do not yield to the evil promptings of mischievous or foolish people who are moved in all they do by passion, self-interest, race, prejudice, or even personal vanity and love of ascendancy.