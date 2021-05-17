From the Archives (May 17, 1971): U.S. wary of giving aid to Pakistan

17 May 2021 00:15 IST

President Yahya Khan’s special emissary, Mr. M.M. Ahmed, has so far made no significant headway in his quest for American aid to bail Pakistan out from imminent bankruptcy though he was readily given a hearing by President Nixon and Mr. Henry Kissinger, National Security Adviser. The Administration has so far been wary about making any commitment to Pakistan in this regard because of the sustained pressure from Congress and the press in this country [Washington, May 16]. East Bengal sources here who have been keeping a tab on Mr. Ahmed’s activities say that in return for U.S. assistance, Mr. Ahmed has offered a package deal which includes drastic devaluation of the Pakistan rupee and the early establishment of “a responsible Government, in East Pakistan by the “representatives of the people”. Both are recognised as fake offers here. Economists doubt whether in Pakistan’s current financial plight even a 100 per cent devaluation can boost its export earnings. The other proposal — “a representative government” — under the aegis of discredited politicians handpicked by Mr. Yahya Khan is also not regarded as a durable political solution by the authorities here.

