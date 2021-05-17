From the Archives (May 17, 1921): Lala Lajpat Rai

17 May 2021 00:15 IST

Lala Lajpat Rai emphasised that the spirit of fearlessness and courage to stand by principles, for which the Congress was fighting, was demanded of every Indian at this supreme moment. 150 years of British rule, he said, had produced such a slave-mentality that even great intellectuals among Indians, thought that the attainment of Swarajya by India, by 32 crores of the population within one year, was impossible. It was to remove this mentality that the time of one year was given. When India gives up this slave-mentality, she would attain Swarajya. He was glad that the courage with which Congressmen went to gaol was quiet proof. Personally, he had attained Swarajya, which was knowing the truth, speaking the truth fearlessly, and even dying for the vindication of truth.

Referring to the posibilities of the Afghan invasion, he asked those who threatened them with it to remember that they who were Non-Co-operating with the British Government, would not have any other foreign power ruling over them.

