Nairobi, May 15: Following the recent elections held under the new constitution the legislature was opened by Governor Coryndon on May 14th. Indians were not present. In the course of a lengthy address Sir. R. Coryndon was optimistic about the future of the country and regretted India’s absence, but asked all to implement the white paper. He urged that official action must be taken by the Colonial Office to rebut accusations made in the English press and the Commons and India against settlers in the Colony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.