From the Archives (May 14, 1971): President’s rule for Gujarat

14 May 2021 00:15 IST

The President, Mr. V.V. Giri, to-day [New Delhi, May 13] issued a proclamation taking over administration of Gujarat State. The State Assembly has also been dissolved. This step has been taken following a report received from Mr. Shriman Narayan, Governor, that since no party was in a position to form a Government following the resignation of the Hitendra Desai Ministry, President’s rule should be imposed. The Governor’s report was not, however, released since it has to be placed before Parliament first before it is made public. But it is learnt that the Governor had clearly indicated that the political situation in the State was such that the party alignments had become uncertain and it would not be possible for any group to form a stable Ministry either alone or in association with others. He has also recommended dissolution of the State Assembly as advised by Mr. Hitendra Desai. To-day’s action of the President paves the way for a mid-term election in the State which is expected to be held some time in November or December.

