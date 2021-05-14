From the Archives (May 14, 1921): Repression and violence

Mr. C.F. Andrews writes: It is with the deepest sense of pain, that I am obliged to write to the Press once more, in order to make a double protest. On the one hand, certain acts on the part of those who represent the Government of India in its official capacity, such as the imprisonment of young students, the prohibition of the wearing of Gandhi caps, the licentious use of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code — these and other arbitrary and high-handed measures appear to me to have had the inevitable effect of inflaming the passions of the people. It is true, I have come across instances of admirable self-restraint in the exercise of penal force on the part of Government officials and to these I would bear personal testimony but there have been other instances, which have savoured directly of tyranny and against these I would make emphatic and indignant protest. On the other hand I have to protest against the violence of speech and the increasing action of violence on the popular side. During the past few weeks, I have been in constant touch with huge crowds of famished and desperate people, who have been on the strike in our great cities. I have, through this experience, realised more than ever before, how inflammable this material is; and if I have myself transgressed the bounds of calm and reasoned statement, in the excitement of the time in which we live, I sincerely regret it.