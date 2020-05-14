From the Archives (May 14, 1920): The coloured soldier(From second editorial)

Since the retreat of Mons where Indian armies met death to save the Allies, there has been no end of eulogy for the coloured soldier. With the return of the piping times of peace, the false ideas of equality which were exaggerated in the misty atmosphere of war seem to have receded to their correct perspective. A number of Women’s Associations and leagues in England gathered together the other day to protest against the stationing of Moroccan soldiers in Frankfurt by France. Reuter told us that the meeting called upon the League of Nations to prohibit the importation of Asiatic or African troops into Europe and their use anywhere else except as police in their own countries. It now transpires that the mandate to the League was inspired by three fundamental considerations – The establishment of good relations between white and coloured peoples in Asia and Africa, the prevention of the possibility of interference in European labour disputes by means of these coloured troops, and the security of European women from outrage by Asiatic or African troops.