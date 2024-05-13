GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Fifty years ago: Calcutta Railway drivers’ devotion to duty
Published - May 13, 2024 04:47 am IST

Calcutta, May 12: Drivers of local electric trains here have been putting in long hours of duty, sometimes 20 hours at a stretch, in view of the strike, but they wonder how long such an arrangement could continue.

One driver told a PTI correspondent here to-day that besides hardship and operational hazards in view of the cabins and crossings being unmanned the drivers were facing other difficulties as food was not available in stations en route because dining rooms in many places had been closed.

The correspondent was talking to the driver as his train moved to Kalyani blowing the whistle before approaching unmanned crossings and “co-ordinating signals” with the road traffic. The train covered a distance of 84 kms. in about two hours against the normal time of 77 minutes.

The driver said that none of the 250 drivers living in Sealdah quarters here had joined the strike as it would have caused “tremendous hardship to commuters.”

In the course of his journey, the correspondent saw the junctions heavily guarded and “controlled” but the communication link among other stations was dislocated as the cabins were closed.

From the Archives

