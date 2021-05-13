From the Archives (May 13, 1971): Cauvery issue: chances of settlement bright now

13 May 2021 00:15 IST

New Delhi, May 12: The chances of the Cauvery waters dispute being settled without being referred to a tribunal under the Inter-State River Waters Dispute Act have become bright, it is learnt. In fact, the complexion of the dispute between Tamil Nadu, Mysore and Kerala has undergone a complete change because of the modified attitude taken by Mysore. Mr. Dharma Vira, Governor of Mysore, who was here some weeks ago for high-level discussions with Central officials on matters pertaining to his State, had a meeting with Dr. K.L. Rao, Union Minister for Irrigation and Power, on the dispute. Mr. Dharma Vira got the impression that there was a greater understanding of Mysore’s stand on the part of the Centre and that was what he indicated when he met pressmen at the conclusion of his visit to the capital. Enquiries show that Mr. Dharma Vira gave an assurance to the Centre that Mysore would stand fully by the 1924 agreement on the sharing of Cauvery waters and that the State would not do anything which would directly or indirectly offend the provisions of the agreement.

