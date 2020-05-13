From the Archives (May 13, 1970): Co-operation in the North-East

The Bill to set up a council for the north-eastern region of India, adopted by the Lok Sabha on Monday [May 11], promises to open a new chapter in the development of that key part of the country. This area has so far been marked by differences between the tribal peoples and the plain-dwellers, and States like Nagaland and Meghalaya have had to be formed out of what was once Assamese territory. The objective behind the regional council is to bring about a co-ordinated approach to the security and development of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura. To begin with, the council will consist of representatives of these four units and the Tribal Areas Adviser to the Assam Governor. It is hoped Nagaland, which is now keeping out, will also join the council later. The success of this experiment will naturally depend upon how far the participating members are able to pull together in solving regional problems. The available funds will have to be used to the best effect and development plans formulated on a regional rather than on a parochial basis.