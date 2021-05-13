From the Archives (May 13, 1921): Soviet and Education(From an editorial)

Bolshevism may be a serious menace to the welfare of man, but we find that the Bolsheviks too are human beings, with an even greater regard for human nature and kindly care in the treatment of children than their vilifiers. From an account of the Bolshevik system of education, we learn that an elaborate scheme is at present worked out in Petrograd as regards the taking care and training of children. There are, we note, two important departments organised with special duties in the matter, the People's Commissariat for Public Health and the People's Commissariat of Public Instruction, both working in close co-operation. The Commissariat for Public Health is responsible for the medical and dental inspection of various school children, and has a large and well-equipped staff of doctors and dentists. It is also responsible for the physical culture of the children and with the help of the Commissariat of Public Instruction organises games and gymnastics. It has also established one or two special schools for physical culture in which boys and girls live and are specially trained to develop their athletic ability or correct some physical defects.