From the Archives (May 13, 1920): Colour Prejudice.(From second editorial)

In spite of all the pious wishes and innocent dreams of great idealists to make the world safe for Democracy and establish a universal Federation of Nations on the basis of self-determination and full equality, the hard realities obtained in the various countries of the world seem rather to accelerate racial animosities and widen the gulf between the white and the coloured inhabitants of the globe. The open refusal of racial equality to Japan in the League of Nations, the attempted effacement of the Ottoman power, the virtual subjugation of Egypt, Syria and Persia under the guise of protectorates, mandates and friendly treaties and the actual political domination of India, Africa and America as the result of exploitation, conquest and colonisation — all these monumental facts of history, past and present, must open the eyes of every thinking man to the enormous importance of the racial problem and the constant necessity of warning the statesmen of all countries against any careless or short-sighted handling of the Imperial and international questions of racial significance.