From the Archives (May 12, 1921): In England: Aldershot riot

London, May 9: A serious riot took place in Aldershot last night. Shops windows were smashed and looted by men in uniform who were accompanied by a large party carrying red flags. Two or three police were injured. The outbreak is apparently due to the discontent of reservists being called up in connection with the coal dispute. A later message states all is now quiet in Aldershot. The riot was apparently such as occasionally occurs on Saturday nights where large bodies of troops are gathered. It began by the smashing of omnibus windows. The soldiers concerned wore no badges but were excited by an erroneous report that some of their comrades had been detained in the guard-room. A comparatively small part actually took part in window smashing but a hundred soldiers followed the rioters and man of them treated the matter as a joke, although some remonstrated with the rioters.