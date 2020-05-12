From the Archives (May 12, 1920): Immigration to U.S.(From second editorial)

Some interesting facts on immigration to the United States appear in “Munsey’s Magazine” for April from the pen of the Commissioner-General of Immigration. During the last century, 30 millions of emigrants from Europe arrived in the United States. Up to about 1870, the vast majority of immigrants were from Belgium, France, Germany, Netherlands and the United Kingdom. With the decade of 1910, the immigrants were chiefly from Austria-Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, Montenegro, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Spain and European Turkey. These are considered undesirables when compared to the immigrants of the previous list, who rapidly found themselves a footing in the land and developed into American citizens of the proper stamp. The immigrants from the Balkan areas and Southern Europe and Russia are not considered desirable as they exhibit a tendency to form little coteries and do not mix readily with recognised Americans and take more to industrial pursuits as temporary workers rather than permanent naturalised sons of the soil.