From the Archives (May 11, 1970): P.M. keeps party guessing on Cabinet reshuffle

This has been a weary weekend of searing heat and seasonal rumours of impending Cabinet changes which have become a routine ritual here [New Delhi] before the end of every Parliament session. Like the weather forecasts, the political prophecies on Cabinet changes have been notoriously unreliable, and successive Prime Ministers have had the last laugh when the crystal-gazers proved wrong on such occasions. But the latest speculation for what it is worth has raised some extra degree of hope as well as despondency among the restive rank and file of the ruling party which has waited far too long for a major instalment of Cabinet changes after the Congress split. For the last few days, Delhi has been buzzing with both informed and uninformed reports of an early Cabinet reshuffle. But the Prime Minister, Mrs. Indira Gandhi, has become even more uncommunicative on the subject in the face of this widespread speculation.

What is known so far about the scope of the proposed changes is that the Prime Minister has been working for some time on two or three sets of proposals for a reshuffle, ranging from a major shake-up to make the Cabinet more reflective of her political thinking as well as the current power factors in the party to a routine instalment of new appointments to fill the existing vacancies without displacing any of her senior colleagues or altering the present Cabinet structure. She is evidently keeping her options open until the last moment to keep every active aspirant on his best behaviour.