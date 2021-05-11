From the Archives (May 11, 1921): Unemployment(From an editorial)

With the ever-increasing stress of over-population, under-production and the displacement of manual labour by machinery, we are being gradually faced with the problem of unemployment in an acute form. No country in the world seems to be free from its virulent manifestations, in some form or other, and the recent intensity in the agitations among the masses all the world over is partly due to this malady. Capitalist industrialism, although it has tended, on the one hand, to organise and increase production by exploiting the material resources of the world — even sometimes at the cost of the natural freedom and justice due to many millions of human beings, belonging to less aggressive and more contented nationalities — has also, on the other, created extremes in the human scale and widened the gulf between them.