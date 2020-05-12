From the Archives (May 11, 1920): The Irish Situation.(From an editorial)

English papers of The Mail week support the view expressed by Reuter elsewhere that Ireland is practically under anarchy. Recent news about the change of personnel in the Irish administration and release of hunger-strikers from jails tended to reassure confidence in British policy, but as yet there is no sign of a definite, declared change of attitude, or confession of mistake on the part of Government. By a peculiar irony, which is by no means rare in the history of English statecraft, the Parliament failed to show high statesmanship at a time when it was sorely needed. The policy of concurrent reform and repression, which we here know too well, was inaugurated in Ireland without any apparent grasp of the real inwardness of the Irish insurgence. The reform offered in the form of the Home Rule Bill is not only disliked by all parties, but is even suspected to be on account of its centrifugal tendencies to form a repression designed to divide the country; while the measures of repression, the army of occupation, the agencies of surveillance and other concomitants of a “strong” regime have served only to reveal the astonishing ingenuity, resilience and depth of the forces of disaffection. Ireland is practically in a state of open war.