From the Archives (May 10, 1971): UPSC told to review exam

10 May 2021 00:15 IST

New Delhi, May 9: The Government of India has asked the Union Public Service Commission to reconsider its decision on the question of the medium of examination for the All-India and higher Central services, it is learnt. At present, candidates for the IAS and other Central services are permitted to exercise their option to write their answers in two of the three compulsory general papers namely, essay and general knowledge, in any of the languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution besides English. Earlier, the UPSC had while agreeing to the candidates being given the option to write their answers in the two papers in the Indian languages besides English, made it clear to Government that it would not be possible for it in the foreseeable future to make arrangements for setting and printing the question papers in the Indian languages besides English, without serious risk of compromising the accuracy and secrecy of the question papers. The Commission, therefore, expressed the view that even though the candidates may write the answers in the two papers in any of the Indian languages, the question paper would necessarily continue to be set and printed in the English language only.

Advertising

Advertising