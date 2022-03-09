From the Archives (March 9, 1922) | Speaker’s action

Sir Narayan Chandravarkar’s methods of safe-guarding the privileges of the “Parliament” over which is presides by inviting the member guilty of violating its privilege to confess his guilt smack more of a public school master cajoling his pupils into confessing their wrongs than those of a Speaker to preserve the dignity of the House. The details of the incident we publish in another column from which it will be seen that, not being able to detect the real “culprit”, the President visited the Bombay Chronicle with his displeasure. In any case, if the view that the President takes of privilege prevails, things would come to a ridiculous pass indeed: for, according to it, it would be a breach of privilege for an MP to question the capacity of Mr. George to continue as Premier. While the Councils should, of course, build up sound traditions, they should not forget that it would be foolish for them to entertain exaggerated notions of their sanctity and freedom from criticism.