From the Archives (March 9, 1921): The Census

Many people are asking why the supervisors and enumerators are expected to do work for the census without receiving pay. The Government of India have decided that members of the public and Government officials may be asked to do the work of census supervisors and enumerators in addition to their ordinary occupation and that it is unnecessary, except in special circumstances, to grant pay to Government officials or members of the public for the work since it will occupy them for only a few hours on a few days and since it can be done in addition to their ordinary duties and without seriously interfering with them. This decision is in accordance with the practice followed at previous censuses. Census work is in fact regarded as a public duty imposed in the interests of the community and any citizen may be called upon to spare some hours to help in getting the census taken without an undue addition to the expenses which have to be borne by the Indian tax-payers, just as any citizen may be called upon to serve on a jury without receiving pay.