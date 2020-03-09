From the Archives (March 9, 1920): Libraries and Reading Rooms.

09 March 2020 00:15 IST

M.S. Satyamurty addressed a well attended public meeting last evening at the Gangoikandan Mantapam on the above subject, the occasion being the opening of a free reading room, proposed to be maintained by the Sri Panduranga Sabha of Triplicane for the benefit of the people of that locality. The lecture, in the course of his interesting address, dwelt at some length upon the literary movement in England and emphasised on the need in this country for spreading a network of reading rooms where more particularly vernacular newspapers and other publications would be available to the generality of people free of charge. He said that ignorance... was the greatest enemy which India had to fight – ignorance on the part of the Government of what the people thought and what they wanted, and ignorance on the part of the people of the moving world-currents and of their past greatness and their future possibilities.

The greatest service which an Indian could do to his country at this time was to find some means either by himself or with the help of others, to remove to some extent at least, the dark cloud of ignorance which was sitting rather tightly on their fellow-countrymen. The percentage of the educated in this country was so poor that even the boldest and the most far-sighted among them could not imagine the time when India could be said to be fully educated and in this delightful position they were with only 6 per cent, of literate population, notwithstanding the beneficent British rule for 150 years and over. It was all the more reason why those of them who were educated should play their adequate part in the public life.

