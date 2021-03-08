From the Archives (March 8, 1971): E Pakistanis defy Yahya, March in Dacca

08 March 2021 00:15 IST

Within half an hour of the Pakistan President, Gen. Yahya Khan’s broadcast yesterday [March 7] in which he threatened to use his full martial law powers to “ensure the country’s absolute integrity”, East Pakistanis marched in procession through the streets. Carrying a black flag, the marchers shouted “we oppose President’s declaration”. Yesterday was the sixth day of a strike touched off by the President’s postponement of the inauguration of the Assembly which is to write the country’s Constitution. According to UNI several Dacca residents evacuated on Saturday because of the dwindling food supply to the city. Food supply from villages in the east wing had stopped since Monday. Over 300 prisoners bolted from the Central Jail in Dacca and joined the protest marches in the city. Police opened fire on the escaping prisoners, killing three. Reports from Rawalpindi quoted prison authorities having said that seven prisoners were killed out of the 325 who broke out. Prison authorities said that 30 prisoners were injured in the firing and another 16 were recaptured. Seven warders were also injured in the break-out, prison officials said. The Associated Press of Pakistan alleged that Awami League members, on the orders of Sheikh Mujibur, stormed the jail to help the prisoners escape. Reuter said according to delayed reports from Dacca two persons were killed and 15 wounded in the East Pakistan town of Tongi on Friday after troops fired on a demonstration. A 10-hour curfew was again imposed in Kangpur and Rajshahi towns. In a statement, congratulating the people of East Pakistan on their courage and determination in the face of bullets, Sheikh Mujibur declared that East Pakistanis must be prepared to continue their struggle for “emancipation at any cost”.

