From the Archives (March 7, 1972) | Japan’s New “Unified View” of Taiwan’s Status

Tokyo, March 6: The Japanese Government to-day presented a "unified view" on the jurisdiction of Taiwan modifying Prime Minister Elsaku Sato's controversial statement that the island was indisputably part of the People's Republic of China. Mr. Sato made the statement to Parliament on February 28. But immediately afterwards, the Foreign Minister, Mr. Takeo Fukuda, told Parliament that legally speaking Taiwan was not part of the People's Republic of China. Opposition parties attacked the Government for the conflicting statements and demanded a unified view. The view presented to Parliament to-day reads: "Japan is not in a position to speak on Taiwan's status in connection with the San Francisco Peace Treaty. "But we can understand the People's Republic of China's claim that Taiwan is a part of the P.R.C. "Therefore, the Government will make positive efforts to normalise relations with China based on the understanding". — Reuter.