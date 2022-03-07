From the Archives (March 7, 1922) | Indian Reform Act

The “Statesman’s” London Correspondent writes under date February 16. Lord Meston, discussing the situation in India in the Sunday Times, urges that the first necessity of the moment is a clear cut declaration by His Majesty’s Government of their intention to support the authorities in India in restoring order and in maintaining obedience to the law. Such a declaration is due to the vast majority of loyal Indians, who are bewildered at the impunity enjoyed by the law-breakers. It is due also to our own officials, who have been disheartened and harassed beyond measure. It is due, above all, to India itself, for blessings of self-government can never be reached by the way of anarchy. In the second place, says Lord Meston, it seems absolutely impossible to avoid restraining Mr. Gandhi from making further mischief. It may not be expedient to proceed against him at the moment, but unless his whole attitude alters and his influence is cast unreservedly into the scale of peace, there can be no option but to bring him before the law which he has broken and has incited others to break. Suggestions have been made that he should be removed under lettre de cachet, but a hope may be expressed that the ordinary procedure of the Courts will be followed.