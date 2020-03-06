From the Archives (March 6, 1970): NPT comes into force

06 March 2020 00:15 IST

The nuclear non-proliferation treaty came into force to-day [March 5] when the Soviet Union, the United States, Britain and other countries deposited the instruments of ratification in Moscow. The Soviet Premier, Mr. Kosygin, speaking at a ceremony here [Moscow], said nations that had abstained from joining the pact still would have to “reckon with this standard of international law”. Notable abstainers among the nuclear powers are France and China. Mr. Kosygin called for steps to put an end to all nuclear armaments and said “the Soviet Government attaches great importance to the dialogue with the U.S. on strategic arms limitation which opened toward the end of last year.” The treaty automatically comes into force with the depositing of the instruments of ratification in Moscow, London and Washington, the three originating nuclear powers. More than 43 nations now have ratified the treaty, thus bringing it into force. Almost 100 nations have signed it.

