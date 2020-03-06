From the Archives (March 6, 1920): Dangers of ‘Couching’

06 March 2020 00:15 IST

1. Cataract is a disease of the eyes which is very common in persons who are growing old. In this disease a thick cloud forms inside the ball of the eye and the person is not able to see through it. This cloud is often called a flower. When the flower has completely formed, the pupil or round black part of the eye can be seen to have turned white or grey, the remainder of the eye appearing healthy. As long as the cloud remains in the pupil the person will not be able to see; if it is removed from the pupil and he be provided with proper glasses he will see nearly as well as formerly.

2. For this disease there are two different kinds of treatment practised. One of these is used by doctors trained in European medicine and the other by vaids and hakims. In the European treatment the cloud or flower which lies inside the eye is completely taken out of the eye, whereas in the treatment by vaids and hakims it is merely pushed away from the pupil into the deeper part of the eye, where it may and frequently does cause much injury, even though it can no longer be seen. Thus in one case the diseases part is entirely removed, whilst in the other it is only hidden in a deeper place where it may produce disease of other parts and often cause total blindness.

