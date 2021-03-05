From the Archives (March 5, 1971): No vote without money

05 March 2021 00:15 IST

An old woman of Thanipad in Thandarampattu Assembly constituency in North Arcot district to-day [March 4] refused to vote saying “no money, no vote.” It seems that she was not offered money for casting her vote in favour of any candidate.

At the Arattavadi polling centre in Chengam constituency many Lambadi women were seen eager to exercise their franchise. A large number of tribals also came to Chengam for casting their votes.

At Singarampalayam in Kinathukadavu Assembly constituency (of Coimbatore district), Karuppan, a 110-year-old blind peasant, refused to take his great grandson’s help in casting his vote to-day. The great grandson carried the old man upto his polling booth. From there on, he flatly rejected the youth’s assistance. Instead, he asked the official on duty to explain the order of the symbols on the ballot paper and then, walking into the booth, marked his preference carefully before dropping the paper into the box. Karuppan explained later that the ballot was secret and that he, as an old man, had to set an example to younger people in maintaining this secrecy.

K. Thangavelu, stated to be a polling agent, was found snoring under the influence of liquor in a police station in Pollachi constituency. It is stated that this young man who was found drunk yesterday was booked by the police but was bailed out by certain influential individuals. But he was again found in an inebriated condition at a polling station this morning and was brought to the police station.

At Pallapatti in Karur Assembly constituency, Muslim women in purdah were reported to have asked for a woman presiding officer for a particular polling booth though all other polling officers were women. Polling could not pick up at the start due to this and Mr. Gangappa, Returning Officer, immediately made arrangements through the phone for posting a woman presiding officer for the booth.

In one of the polling booths exclusively meant for women in Koranadu area of Mayuram town, a herd of sheep took shelter inside the apartment where voters stamp the seal on the ballot paper. As it was raining heavily at noon, the sheep which were grazing in the school compound entered the booth and went into the apartment.