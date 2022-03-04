From the Archives (March 4, 1972) | Six roads added to National Highway

New Delhi, March 3: The Palayamkottah-Tuticorin Road and the Bangalore-Mangalore Road via Kunigal and Hassan are among the six roads whose inclusions in the national highway system was announced here today by the Union Minister of State for Transport and Shipping, Mr. Om Mehta. The total length of these roads is 3,600 km and this is claimed to be the biggest ever chunk of roads to be added to the national highway system so far. With this addition, the total length of roads in national highway system will be 28,819 kms and the number of roads 56. The roads which have now been added are: the West Coast Road passing through the States of Maharashtra, Mysore, Goa and Kerala: Courtalim-Marmogoa: Palayamkottah-Tuticorin Road: Chas-Bokaro-Ranchi-Rourkela-Barakot-Talcher Road: Bangalore-Kunigal Hassan -Mangalore Road: and Pathankot-Amritsar-Ganganagar-Bikaner-Jaisalmer-Barmer-Kandla Road. According to Mr. Om Mehta each of these roads has considerable economic and inter-State importance. For instance, the Palayamkottah-Tuticorin Road would provide a national highway link to the developing Tuticorin Port on the east coast. This route is of considerable importance as many industries are being established in and around Tuticorin.