From the Archives (March 4, 1972) | A Scottish parallel

March 04, 2022 01:10 IST

The "A. B. Patrika" writes :— Many a man in India is startled into indignation at the discourtesy which Britishers exhibit when anybody appears before them with a Gandhi cap on. A little effort of memory would save them this strain on their nervous system, for they might recollect that in the middle of the 18th century an Act of British Parliament proscribed the use of Highland dress under threat of dire penalties. It happened in this way. The Highland Scots had risen in support of "Bonnie Prince Charlie" in 1745, in support of his claim to the British Crown. After the suppression of this "rising," an act was passed which said: "that from and after the first day of August (New style, 13th of August), one thousand seven hundred forty-seven, no man or boy within that part of Great Britain called Scotland, other than such as shall be employed as officers and Soldiers in His Majesty's forces, shall on any pretext whatsoever, wear or put on the clothes commonly called Highland clothes (that is to say) the Plaid, Philabeg or little Kilt, Trowse, Shoulderbelts, or any part whatsoever of what peculiarly belongs to the Highland Garb; and that no tartan or party — coloured plaid or stuff shall be used for Great Coats or upper Coats, and if any such person shall presume after the said first day of August to wear or put on the aforesaid garments or any part of them every such person so offending … shall suffer imprisonment without bail during the space of six months..."