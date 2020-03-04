From the Archives (March 4, 1970): Parliament seats of 1951 Census basis demanded

04 March 2020 00:15 IST

The Tamil Nadu Government was urging the Centre to amend the Constitution so as to provide for allocation of seats in Parliament to the various States on the basis of the 1951 population figures, the Chief Minister, Mr. M. Karunanidhi, told the State Assembly to-day [March 3, Madras]. Replying to a question by Mr. N. Kittappa, he said that such an amendment would enthuse the States like Tamil Nadu to implement the family planning programme vigorously, without any fear of reduction of seats in Parliament. Mr. Karunanidhi explained that as a result of the family planning drive, Tamil Nadu had brought down the population increase in the State to 11.85 per cent during the 10-year period from 1951 to 1961, but had lost on that account two seats in Lok Sabha. (On the basis of the 1961 census, the number of seats allotted to the State was reduced from 41 to 39). For the same period, the population rise was 34.45 per cent in Assam, 19.7 in Bihar, 26.88 in Gujarat, 24.76 in Kerala, 24.17 in Madhya Pradesh, 23.6 in Maharashtra, 21.57 in Mysore and 19.82 in Orissa. The number of seats in Lok Sabha allotted to these States had also proportionately gone up.

