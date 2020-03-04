From the Archives (March 4, 1920): School of Navigation.

Calcutta, March 3. - The Government of Bengal have for some time past had under consideration the question of establishing a school of Naval Institute in Calcutta for the training of Indian seamen in the elements of the theory of navigation and for the training of Indians in the art of navigation on a scientific basis. No facilities at present exist in this Presidency for Indians to qualify themselves for certificates of competency for higher post in mercantile marine. The Governor in Council is inclined to the view that an institute or acadamy on the lines of training institutions in European countries might prove beneficial to a section of Indians of average education who might be encouraged to take up the sailor’s profession in future. Inquiries made by the Government show that there is at present no mutual demand for such an institution in Calcutta but the Governor in Council thinks that the matter might be discussed with advantage at the present time. The question requires to be very carefully considered. It is necessary in the first place to ascertain definitely whether there is scope for such an institution in Calcutta.