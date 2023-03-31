ADVERTISEMENT

(From the Archives, March 31, 1973) A great day for the Indian tiger
March 31, 2023 12:30 am | Updated March 30, 2023 08:27 pm IST

New Delhi, March 30: April 1 promises to be a great day for the Indian tiger which has recently taken the place of the lion as the national animal, as a new project will be launched on that day to save this species from extinction. The Project Tiger, as it is called, will be inaugurated at the famous Corbett National Park near Nainital by Dr. Karan Singh, Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism and Chairman of the Indian Wildlife Board. The Corbett Park is one of the nine tiger habitats in the country which have been chosen for being developed as “reserves” for conservation of this species in perpetuity. The other reserves will be: Mamas (Assam), Palamau (Bihar), Simlipal (Orissa), Ranthambore (Rajasthan), Kanha (Madhya Pradesh), Melghat (Maharashtra), Bandipur (Mysore), and Sunderbans (West Bengal). No exploitation of these forest areas will be allowed for at least six years and anti-poaching measures will be strengthened to enable the tiger to grow and proliferate. In each reserve, there will be a well-preserved inner core where no felling of trees, grazing of cattle or movement by men, except for the management of the reserve, will be permitted. 

