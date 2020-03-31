From the Archives (March 31, 1970): Regional autonomy in Pakistan

Pakistan’s President Gen. Yahya Khan has officially announced the division of West Pakistan into the old provinces of Baluchistan, Sind, Punjab, the North-West Frontier and the tribal areas and has followed this up with a Legal Framework Order which will give East Pakistan 169 of the 313 seats in the National Assembly to be elected on October 5. Elections to the provincial assemblies will take place between Oct. 5 and Oct. 22. Thirteen of the seats in the National Assembly have been reserved for women, though they may also contest the general seats. The break-up of West Pakistan will take place on July 1. The National Assembly will not be free to change these arrangements but it will determine its own voting procedure — that is, it will decide by what sort of majority decisions on the Constitution are to be taken — and the problem of the distribution of powers between the Centre and the provinces has also been left to the Assembly (which is the Constituent Assembly) to prescribe. Gen. Yahya Khan has contented himself with laying down certain guide-lines: preservation of Islamic ideology, the solidarity of regions within the federation, free elections under direct and universal suffrage and the allocation of adequate powers to the Central Government.