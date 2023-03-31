(From the Archives, March 31, 1923) Burma oil

March 31, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 30, 2023 08:25 pm IST

London, March 29: Replying to Sir Henry Craik in regard to an alleged proclamation signed by Queen Victoria and Lord Salisbury as Secretary of State for India in 1884 and concession to the Burma Oil Company, Mr. McNeill pointed out that Lord Salisbury ceased to be Secretary for India six years earlier and the language of the documents showed that they were obvious forgeries. The United States Government was so informed in 1921, but no official admission was made till last year. Correspondence in the meantime was diverted to a side issue, namely, the precise effect of the existing legislation in India. The use of forged documents in the recent official report to the Senate and the decision to apply for oil lease by the late Secretary of State for the Interior had caused the Government to make further representations to the U.S. eliciting the statement of 26th. It was not clear whether documents originated in the Bureau of Mines in 1919 or the United States’ Consulate in Bombay.

