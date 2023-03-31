ADVERTISEMENT

(From the Archives, March 31, 1923) Burma oil
Premium

March 31, 2023 12:15 am | Updated March 30, 2023 08:25 pm IST

London, March 29: Replying to Sir Henry Craik in regard to an alleged proclamation signed by Queen Victoria and Lord Salisbury as Secretary of State for India in 1884 and concession to the Burma Oil Company, Mr. McNeill pointed out that Lord Salisbury ceased to be Secretary for India six years earlier and the language of the documents showed that they were obvious forgeries. The United States Government was so informed in 1921, but no official admission was made till last year. Correspondence in the meantime was diverted to a side issue, namely, the precise effect of the existing legislation in India. The use of forged documents in the recent official report to the Senate and the decision to apply for oil lease by the late Secretary of State for the Interior had caused the Government to make further representations to the U.S. eliciting the statement of 26th. It was not clear whether documents originated in the Bureau of Mines in 1919 or the United States’ Consulate in Bombay. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

From the Archives

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US