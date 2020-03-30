From the Archives (March 30, 1970): 568 killed in quake in Turkey

Five hundred and sixty eight people died in an earthquake in Turkey last night, it was officially announced here [Ankara] to-day [March 29]. Rescue authorities said the toll would probably be much higher as there were still many affected sites to be cleared. Injuries were over 2,000 and about a quarter of these were “very serious”, they said. The main impact of the earthquake was felt in Kutahya province where it flattened the market town of Gediz killing over 350 people and injuring 300 more. The Provincial Governor, Mr. Ihsan Aras, feared the toll might be much higher, from 600 to 1,000. The news agency Anatolia reported 1,000 deaths. Over one hundred of those killed were in villages around Gediz. Thousands of people have been rendered homeless in the havoc. The quake area stretched from Kutahya, 25 miles east of Gediz, to Izmir on the Aegean Sea. Gediz was reported 80 per cent destroyed. The main power station collapsed, causing a short circuit leading to fires. Local authorities said the quake itself killed fewer people than the fires which raged through the town. Gediz is about 135 miles southeast of Istanbul in Western Anatolia. The 48-second tremor shook most of Turkey.