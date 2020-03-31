From the Archives (March 30, 1920, there having been no edition on March 31, 1920): Prohibition of slaughter (Third Editorial)

The Government of India, in reply to the appeal submitted by Mr. M.D. Layangia to H.E. the Viceroy, asking for the prohibition of the slaughter and export of the milchcows and agricultural animals, stated that the matter would be duly considered by the Government. The Hon’ble Mr. Khaparde in response to the request made to him to take interest in the matter has expressed his willingness to move the resolution, that steps be taken by legislation and otherwise to discourage, and wherever practicable prevent, in the interest of economy and the increase of agricultural produce generally, the slaughter of milch cows and agricultural animals and their export out of India, at the next meeting of the Imperial Legislative Council. Mr. Lavangia has also requested the President of the Madras Provincial Congress Committee asking them to give their support to this cause by passing resolutions at public meetings in all towns and cities.