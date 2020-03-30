From the Archives (March 30, 1920): Medical Schools.(Fourth Editorial)

We have received the report on the working of the medical schools in our Presidency for the year 1918-1919. The painful fact of the closing of some hospitals and dispensaries during the war for lack of sufficient staff and the utter inability of the existing institutions at Madras, Tanjore, Vizag, Madura and Calicut to cope with the large number of applications for admission — as illustrated by the rejection of 466 out of 528 applications in Tanjore and 68 out of 85 in Calicut mainly due to the absence of accommodation — prove the pressing necessity for a speedy increase in the number of schools and facilities for medical instruction to our young men. There is an insistent demand from all these schools alike for better and more accommodation in buildings and hostels, while Vizag, Madura and Calicut also complain about the dearth of suitable playgrounds. It is a great pity to learn that the students of the Royapuram Medical School suffer very much by the want of adequate instruction caused by an insufficient number of teachers.