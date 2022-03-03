From the Archives (March 3, 1972) | Shift Vietnam peace talks: China

China is keen to shift Vietnam peace talks from Paris to Peking, according to informed diplomatic sources here to-day. They believe China tried for this during the talks last week with President Nixon. China apparently wants the change of venue to emphasise the privacy of its interest in the region over other Big Powers, especially the Soviet Union. Foreign comments on the results of the visit now being published here suggest a shift in China's Vietnam policy. A Pravda report to-day reproduced a Washington Post comment saying: “The real meaning of endless hours of secret negotiations in Peking is that Chou En-lai and the Chinese Government are now ready to urge Hanoi to take a more conciliatory position. “Peking will rather employ secret diplomacy while publicly denying any departure from its firm support of the seven-point proposal of the Viet Cong.” Other comments quoted made these point among many: By failing to mention their problems, China had in effect turned its back on the people of West Asia and Latin America, confirming assumption of great power posture by China at the expense of the people of the third world. Secondly China would no longer stubbornly demand a complete withdrawal of United States from Asia as it saw certain advantages to it from retention of American positions.