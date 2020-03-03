From the Archives (March 3, 1920): Water Hyacinth.

03 March 2020 00:15 IST

In spite, however, of its natural charm and beauty, it ranks among the enemies of mankind. It grows exceedingly rapidly in wells, ponds, rivers, channels, in fact wherever there is water.

If it becomes at all common in our Presidency it may most grievously affect our water and irrigation supply on the preservation of which the economic future of the Madras Presidency and the health of its people so largely depend. Also it has been found in Chingleput that the close vegetation which this plant forms makes an ideal breeding place for mosquitoes. Thus alike from considerations of material profit and of general health all ought to combine to stamp out this pest.

In the early stages of growth it is easy to lift it out dry and burn it. It is not enough to leave it to rot, because the seeds readily germinate in moist earth. Thus if anyone sees it anywhere in water over which he has any control, he ought to uproot it at once and burn it.

All gentlemen are requested to assist in eradicating this weed which if left to spread unchecked may cause serious economic loss. It flourishes chiefly in stagnant freshwater.