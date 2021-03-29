From the Archives (March 29, 1971): Provisional Govt. of Bangla Desh formed

29 March 2021 00:15 IST

Free Bangla Radio to-day [Calcutta, March 28] announced the formation of a Provisional Bangla Desh Government headed by Maj. Zia Khan and said its forces were on the march to Dacca from Chittagong. The march began at 8-45 a.m. to-day, the radio said. The Government would be guided by “Bangla Bandu”, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, who is directing the liberation struggle from his revolutionary headquarters in Chittagong, the radio said. Major Zia Khan, who also to-day became the chief of the Liberation Army, in a broadcast appeal sought recognition to his government from peace-loving governments. He also sought material assistance for the freedom fighters. Meanwhile fresh troop reinforcements from Karachi disembarked at the Chittagong port to-day and ran against barricades put up by Bangla Desh freedom-fighters, reports reaching here said. The Pakistani soldiers tried to make their way into the town, burning down houses and other structures along the route. The troops arrived by shop three days ago, but could not disembark earlier because of obstructions caused by freedom fighters. An S.O.S by the Pakistani military authorities in Dacca to their west wing headquarters monitored at Shillong, to-day called for more troops and other help. “It is impossible to save Dacca” said the message in seeking to impress upon the military headquarters of the urgency of the demand.

