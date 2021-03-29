From the Archives (March 29, 1921): Mathematical Society Conference

29 March 2021 00:15 IST

The third Conference of the Indian Mathematical Society met to-day [March 26] at the Town Hall, a large and distinguished gathering being present. The Hon’ble Sardar Sunder Singh Majithia, Chairman of the Reception Committee, welcomed his Excellency the Governor in a short speech. The Governor in declaring the Conference open said that he was glad to see there that day not a few of the best known mathematicians in India and he felt that great honour had been conferred on the city of Lahore by their visit. The Governor deplored the death of that brilliant genius Mr. Ramanujan, but he hoped that they had others of similar calibre still. He wished the Conference all success. After the Secretary, Professor Kapadia of Poona had read the report of the society, Mr. Balakram, I.C.S., delivered his presidential address.

Advertising

Advertising