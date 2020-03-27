From the Archives (March 27, 1920): Evil of Drink Habit.

Rajahmundry, March, 22. - Under the joint auspices of the Rajahmundry People’s Association and Anjuman-i-Himayth Islam a public meeting was held on the 22nd instant under the presidency of Mr. B. Ramalingam when Miss Mary J. Campbell of Pathankot spoke on the “evil of the drink habit” before a large gathering of ladies and gentlemen.

Miss Campbell said she had been working in India for over 34 years and her work chiefly related to the education of girls. But she had a call from the people of Pathankot, who requested her to take up the temperance work in India. She thought it was a noble mission and therefore started it. She started at first with the co-operation of a few Muslim friends to combat the drink evil and eventually the Government officials also, though at first reluctant to offer her help, joined her organisation and successfully worked with her to bring down the revenues of Government, which meant less drink. She wanted the people to agitate and see that liquor shops were abolished totally. She also spoke at great length upon the evils of drink. The drink habit, she said, damned a person morally physically and spiritually.